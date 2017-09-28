Callers discuss WNEP's coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair to mostly favorable results. Plus, a job seeker believes he knows why Luzerne County cannot fill open caseworker positions.
Talkback 16: Fun at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
Talkback 16: Bridal Backlash
-
A Trip Back in Time at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
Ride Safety a Concern for Upcoming Bloomsburg Fair
-
Fairgoers Face Increased Security at Bloomsburg Fair
-
Record Hot Temps at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
-
‘Wild Claw’ Fails Inspection
-
Preview Day at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
Midd-West Students Win Bloomsburg STEM Competition
-
Vendors Deal with Heat at Bloomsburg Fair
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
-
Talkback 16: Planning for a Park in Downtown Scranton
-
Talkback 16: Sounding Off on the Strike
-
Talkback 16: OJ Simpson