State Police Investigating String of Car Break-Ins in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Electronics, money, and a firearm are just some of the items state police say were taken from several vehicles in the west end of Monroe County.

Troopers say the string of break-ins started about two weeks ago but no arrests have been made.

Authorities are now encouraging everyone to keep their car doors locked.

Over the past two weeks, more than a dozen vehicles in the Effort area have been broken into, including Walter Kowalski’s.

“My neighbor called and said that her neighbor had a break-in so I decided, let me check our cars to make sure that we weren’t broken in and we did. We were broken in.”

Kowalski tells Newswatch 16 the thief made off with a few valuables including a GPS device.

In other cases, troopers say laptops, money, and a gun were taken. Many of the vehicles were unlocked.

“It’s sad,” Kowalski said. “You just have to make sure that you lock up and be aware that this is happening.”

People who live in this part of the west end tell Newswatch 16 it seems like every other vehicle in this community has been hit. It appears the break-ins are happening during the early morning hours. Now everyone is making sure their car doors are locked and hoping police catch the person responsible soon.

“They just went through everything. They didn’t take anything and I had one of my wallets, an older wallet in there, and it seems like they went through it, dropped everything and took off,” said Mike Lopez.

Rosemary Warren says her car was broken into last week, but only a box of floor mats was ripped open. She is now taking extra precautions to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“I hope the police already have an idea of who it might be because this has happened before, but not recently, and this is the first time I know of that my car has been broken into. Now, I always make sure I keep the car locked,” Warren said.

State police say it’s still too early to tell if it’s the same person or persons responsible for the break-ins.