People in the Poconos Prepping for Archery Season

BRODHEADSVILLE — Workers at Dunkleberger’s Sports Outfitter in Brodheadsville have been tending to bows and selling arrows all week long.

It’s all in preparation for archery season which opens statewide on Saturday.

“Right now, a lot of guys are picking up accessories, getting broadheads, scent killers, and quick fixes,” said Eddie Kiser, Dunkleberger’s Archery.

Darryen Weaver from Effort has been archery hunting for a few years now.

He stopped by the shop to pick up a new target before he hits the woods this weekend.

“My favorite part of hunting is just being in the woods and hopefully this year I will see a big buck,” said Weaver.

In the past, people would be able to bring their archery gear to Dunkleberger’s on Main Street in Stroudsburg but now it’s all done at the Brodheadsville location. As you can imagine, workers are plenty busy with people coming in buying equipment and getting their bows fixed.

“We have been very busy now that we have taken all of the archery from Stroudsburg and moved it down here so now we have those customers and these customers all coming to one and it gets a little hectic but we are making it through,” said Kiser.

Gerald Crawford is visiting from Tioga County and stopped in to look at the sporting gear. Crawford says he’s been an archery hunter for many years, but this year he’s waiting to go out and hunt.

“It’s too warm, you know. You take a deer out there now, man you gotta get it out of the woods and you gotta get it out now. I don’t like to hunt when it’s this warm,” said Gerald Crawford, Tioga County.

Statewide archery season runs from Saturday through November 11 and starts up again in some areas at the end of December.