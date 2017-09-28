Overnight Standoff Ends Peacefully in Pottsville

Posted 4:27 am, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:18AM, September 28, 2017

POTTSVILLE — A standoff ended peacefully Thursday morning in Pottsville.

Police say a woman believed her husband Darrell Ward was going to hurt himself after they argued around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the man hid in the attic of the home on Spring Garden Street and said he would shoot police.

Officers found a rifle and a handgun after he surrendered just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police plan to charge ward with making threats here in Pottsville.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s