Overnight Standoff Ends Peacefully in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE — A standoff ended peacefully Thursday morning in Pottsville.
Police say a woman believed her husband Darrell Ward was going to hurt himself after they argued around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to investigators, the man hid in the attic of the home on Spring Garden Street and said he would shoot police.
Officers found a rifle and a handgun after he surrendered just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Police plan to charge ward with making threats here in Pottsville.
40.689853 -76.202374