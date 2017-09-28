Overnight Standoff Ends Peacefully in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — A standoff ended peacefully Thursday morning in Pottsville.

Police say a woman believed her husband Darrell Ward was going to hurt himself after they argued around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the man hid in the attic of the home on Spring Garden Street and said he would shoot police.

Officers found a rifle and a handgun after he surrendered just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police plan to charge ward with making threats here in Pottsville.