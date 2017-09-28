× Misericordia University Clearing Blighted Properties

DALLAS — Work is underway on a traffic circle in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain, but now another project that’s about to get underway is drawing some attention.

It’s out with the old and in with the new along Lake Street in Dallas as blighted properties are being demolished to make way for green space and parking for Misericordia University.

“It’ll just be nice to see something else instead of these old run-down buildings that are not attractive to look at, so some green space, some trees, flowers, anything would be better than these,” said Bridgett Mikolaichik.

The school purchased four vacant properties to make room for the parking lot. One of them was the old Himmler Theater which has been empty for years.

“Unfortunately, the Himmler Theater is really just a shell right now. The inside was gutted. It was repurposed many years ago after it stopped being a theater. It was used as a used car dealership,” said Misericordia University’s Paul Krzywicki.

Some people we spoke to say they have some of their happiest memories in that building when it was still open as a theater, but others say they’re glad to see the now blighted property is being torn down.

“It’s always good to get them torn down and make room for something else. It’s kind of a waste of space just leaving them standing,” Mikolaichik said.

And Misericordia University officials say the parking lot won’t just benefit students and staff.

“That’ll help the campus community but it will also add to the business district and anybody coming to visit it.”

Demolition and cleanup are expected to take one week to finish.