Jim Thorpe football preps

September 28, 2017

Jim Thorpe is up to #9 in the Super 16 Countdown.  The 5-0 Olympians have allowed just one Touchdown this season and have a good combination of line play and skill players.  Jim Thorpe looks to end a five game losing to Blue Mountain when they visit the Eagles on Friday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

