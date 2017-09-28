Hazleton Church Trying to Help Hurricane Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A church in Hazleton is collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

The church has been accepting donations all week. Members tell Newswatch 16 that collecting the items has been giving them peace of mind as they worry about their loved ones in Puerto Rico.

It's been days since David Cruz has heard from his family in Puerto Rico.

"They're not doing very well. There's no communication yet. There is no phone yet," Cruz said.

Seeing all the devastation left behind by Hurricane Maria left him feeling like he needed to do something to help. So, he and the members of his Pentecostal church in Hazleton began collecting donations and supplies to help the victims.

"They need food, they need water, clothing, so we're doing this for Puerto Rico," he said.

The church has already sent truckloads of donations down to Puerto Rico this week. The main thing that they need now is food, especially baby food.

"They need it. They need it. Imagine if you don't have food, you don't have energy. Maybe you can die, too," said church member Judith Cruz.

The church is working with other churches in Scranton, Allentown, Reading, and New Jersey to collect as many donations as they can.

Cruz says even though he can't speak to his family members in Puerto Rico, he hopes they are safe and that these donations and this message will make it to them.

"If they do see my story, I just want to say that I love them and that we here have a big community getting together to send them stuff. And I love them," Cruz added.

Friday is the last day for dropping off donations. They can be brought to the church at the corner of North Church Street and Diamond Avenue in Hazleton from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.