Hazleton Area girls Tennis

In 2014 the Hazleton Area girls tennis program was 0-14, since then the Lady Cogars 46-1 in Wyoming Valley Conference play.  Hazleton won their third straight League Title with a win over Dallas, Districts begin next week.

