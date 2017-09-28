Handicapped-accessible Swings Installed in Hazleton Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- The city of Hazleton now has new accessible swings at two of its parks.

The city's chapter of the Lions Club unveiled one of the swings Wednesday at Altmiller Playground on East 14th Street.

The two swings cost the club about $4,000. Members raised the money through various fundraisers.

"The child that's in a wheelchair, they come to the playground. They're kind of stuck sometimes, and this gives them an opportunity to enjoy just swinging back and forth," said Andy Piskel, Hazelton Lions Club member.

The other swing was placed at Arthur Street Park.