Former Congressman Joe McDade Laid to Rest

Posted 3:36 pm, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:22PM, September 28, 2017

VIENNA, VA. — Former U.S. Congressman Joseph McDade was laid to rest Thursday.

McDade’s family and friends gathered for a funeral service in Vienna, Virginia. The former congressman died earlier this week.

McDade represented the 10th Congressional District for 36 years, winning praise for the federal dollars he brought home for projects in the Scranton area.

His family says a memorial service will be held in Scranton at a later date.

1 Comment