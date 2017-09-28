The maker of the Hurricane Fur Wizard claims it's the fastest, easiest way to remove pet fur from your couch, carpet, clothes, and even your car. We met up with Kristen Anderson from Dessin Animal Shelter in Honesdale to see, does it really work?
Does it Really Work: Hurricane Fur Wizard
-
Does It Really Work: Atomic Charge Wallet
-
Does It Really Work: Samurai 360
-
Does It Really Work: Cold Brew Express
-
Does It Really Work: Copper Chef Grill and Bake Mat
-
Does It Really Work: Super Sipperz
-
-
Does it Really Work: Callous Clear
-
Does It Really Work: A 6-Month Review
-
Window Manufacturer Collecting Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims
-
Talkback 16: Soggy Summer Thoughts
-
Does It Really Work: Atomic Lighter
-
-
Local Woman, Family Riding out Storm in Florida
-
Honeymooners from Lycoming County Hit by Hurricane
-
Does It Really Work: Pancake Express