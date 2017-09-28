Coroner Releases Information on Teenage Girl’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP -- The Lackawanna County Coroner released the results on Thursday of an autopsy on a teenager pulled from a lake in Lackawanna County.

Dive teams found the body of Leah Loomis, 17, on Wednesday in Newton Lake near Carbondale.

The Lakeland High School senior was on a boat Tuesday when she fell into the water and never resurfaced.

The coroner says Loomis died from drowning due to head trauma and the death has been ruled an accident.

Friends of Leah have planned a vigil for Thursday night at the lake in Lackawanna County.