× Coroner Called to Crash in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — The coroner has been called to a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened on Route 443, Long Run Road, near Schuylkill Haven around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Route 443 is closed between Friedensburg and Dad Burnham’s Roads.

There is no word what caused the crash in Schuylkill County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.