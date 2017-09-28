Auto Supply Business to Close after 60 Years

SCRANTON — After more than 60 years of service, an automotive supply business in Scranton is closing up shop.

The owner started the business when he was 19 years old and it’s been his life ever since.

“I think that after 60 years, it’s time to say that I’ve had a good run.”

Arthur Pachter has owned Pachter Automotive Supply since 1957. After 60 years of service, the shop on the corner of Penn Avenue and Walnut Street in Scranton is closing its doors.

‘It’s like putting something in a grave. It’s going. It’s not going to be here anymore. It’s gone,” Pachter said.

“Great, place to work. I had a good run, 47 years,” said employee Ross Macciocco. “I didn’t want to see it end, but all good things come to an end, so they say.”

Now 80 years old, Pachter feels he accomplished a lot over six decades and had quite an interesting comparison when it came to being in business so long.

“I don’t know which is more surreal: being in business 60 years or being married 58. They, like, go together. It’s like a marriage,” Pachter said.

And one thing that Pachter is proud of during his 60 years of business is that he was an innovator. He thought of a delivery service before many in the industry even entertained the idea.

“30 years ago, 40 years ago, 50 years ago, nobody delivered. Or if they did deliver, they would deliver at 1 (o’clock) in the afternoon or maybe 4 (o’clock). I started, you called, just tell me what you want and you’ll have it in 15, 20 minutes.”

Pachter says his building in Scranton has been purchased and in the coming weeks, he will be holding a going of business sale.