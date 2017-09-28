Aurora Theater Shooter Transferred to Pennsylvania Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Aurora theater shooter has been transferred to a federal prison, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Wednesday night, according to KDVR.

The killer has been serving time in a Colorado state prison.

"The state sought to place the inmate in the federal system several months ago, but placement required finding space at a facility that could provide appropriate security," a statement from the DOC said. "That space recently became available and the move to the federal prison was secured."

His location was updated on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website early Thursday morning to USP Allenwood, a high-security federal prison in Pennsylvania,

He is serving 12 life sentences plus 3,318 for the shooting in July 2012 that killed 12 people and injured 70 at the Century 16 theaters in Aurora. He was sentenced in August 2015.