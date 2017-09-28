Week Six of the High School football season kicked off when GAR hosted Athens at WB Memorial. The WIldcats took a 34-0 lead at halftime and cruised to a 41-6 win.
Athens vs GAR football
-
Deteriorating Stadium Delaying Football Season in Wilkes-Barre
-
Memorial Stadium Reopens After Nearly a Month of Repairs
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
Former Eagles Kicker David Akers Discusses When Kids Should Pick Up The Sport
-
High School Stadium in Wilkes-Barre Closed for Repairs
-
Talkback 16: Paper Cave, Powerball, and Football Plays
-
Week #3 Review
-
-
Former Dream Team Football Player Charged
-
Coaches’ Corner: Week #1 Review
-
Coaches Corner Preview 2017: Top Players, Top Teams