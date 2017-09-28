Athens vs GAR football

Posted 10:51 pm, September 28, 2017, by

Week Six of the High School football season kicked off when GAR hosted Athens at WB Memorial.  The WIldcats took a 34-0 lead at halftime and cruised to a 41-6 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

