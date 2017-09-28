× Chuck E. Cheese’s Launches Special Day for Kids with Special Needs

A new sensory-friendly event is underway at a place that’s like Las Vegas for kids!Chuck E. Cheese’s has started “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” at certain locations in our area. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the program Thursday from Dickson City.

Chuck E. Cheese’s has started “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” at certain locations in our area. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the program Thursday from Dickson City.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the program Thursday from Dickson City.

The corporation has teamed up with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD).Organizers say the “program aims to provide children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other special needs the opportunity to experience the fun of visiting Chuck E.

Organizers say the “program aims to provide children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other special needs the opportunity to experience the fun of visiting Chuck E. Cheese’s in a sensory-friendly environment.”

Here’s what to expect at the Sensory Sensitive Sundays:

Fewer people and noise

Dimmed lighting

No show, music, or radio

No costumed characters walking around.

Sensory Sensitive Sundays will occur on the first Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the restaurants at 1003 Commerce Boulevard, Dickson City and 2120 Wilkes-Barre Township Market Place, Wilkes-Barre.

To find other locations across Pennsylvania and the country, head here!