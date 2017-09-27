Woman Charged with Attempted Homicide after Alleged Stabbing in Wyalusing

WYALUSING — A woman is locked up on attempted homicide charges in Bradford County.
Police say Lexus Parsons, 25, of Wyalusing, stabbed a 66-year-old man eight times after the two got into an argument at the victim’s home over the weekend.
Parsons is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
41.668131 -76.261879
2 comments
mopar driver
Don’t bring your prostitute home, They care for their next fix and don’t care how they get it .
Lloyd Schmucatelli
She looks like a member of the other group. You know, the peace loving, equality, knee taking crowd.
He probably told her to stop acting like an idiot, turn off the tv, get out and get a job. Not PC anymore Gramps, not PC anymore….