Woman Charged with Attempted Homicide after Alleged Stabbing in Wyalusing

Posted 12:32 pm, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, September 27, 2017

WYALUSING — A woman is locked up on attempted homicide charges in Bradford County.

Police say Lexus Parsons, 25, of Wyalusing, stabbed a 66-year-old man eight times after the two got into an argument at the victim’s home over the weekend.

Parsons is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

