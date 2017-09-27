WBS Penguins Open Up Pre-Season Camp With The Return Of Tom Kostopoulos

Posted 9:22 pm, September 27, 2017, by

The WBS Penguins open up play Wednesday night against the Hershey Bears. They lose 5-1 to the Bears.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s