Tragedy on the Lake: Remembering Leah Loomis

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — It’s a death that has shocked a quiet lake community and an entire school district. A high school senior is gone, and her friends and family are in shock.

17-year-old Leah Loomis of Carbondale Township was a senior at Lakeland High School, a cheerleader with lots of friends.

Fire officials say Loomis fell from a boat on Newton Lake near Carbondale Tuesday and never resurfaced. Dive teams searched for hours over two days before they found her body.

People who knew her well were too upset to speak on camera, but told Newswatch 16 that Leah “could make you laugh even if you thought it was impossible.”

“She was immensely loved by family and friends who are in total shock,” one person said.

“Going through our senior year without her by our side will be one of the hardest things we will ever have to endure,” said another.

One person called Leah “one of those rare, beautiful gems who even at a very young age was never afraid to be herself.”

Quietly, people have been laying flowers on Newton Lake in memory of the girl who lost her life there.

A vigil is planned for Thursday night at the beach on Newton Lake.

Officials with PA Fish and Boat Commission are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.