The unseasonably hot weather may be ending, but it's still heating up the Talkback 16 lines.
Talkback 16: Late Heat Wave
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: Sounding Off on the Strike
-
Talkback 16: Planning for a Park in Downtown Scranton
-
Talkback 16: OJ Simpson
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
-
Talkback 16: Fireworks, Trump’s Tweets
-
Talkback 16: Transgender Inmate Lawsuit, Penn State Fraternity Death
-
Talkback 16: More Fireworks Grief, Trump’s Tweets
-
Talkback 16: Covering Severe Weather
-
Talkback 16: Opioid Addiction, PhotoLink
-
-
Talkback 16: Health Care, Weather
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
Talkback 16: Trump, the Backyard, and More