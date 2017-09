Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A man suspected of a series of bank robberies was in court Wednesday morning in Wayne County.

Williams Fischer of Dunmore is charged with holding up a Peoples Security Bank and Trust branch in Gouldsboro earlier this month.

Investigators believe he may be behind as many as a dozen other bank robberies in our area. Fischer is only charged with one robbery so far.

He is expected back in court next month in Wayne County.