Scranton Fringe Festival: Five-Day Performing Arts Event Kicks Off Wednesday

A big performing arts festival launches Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Electric City. It all surrounds the third annual Scranton Fringe Festival.

A “Fringe Festival” celebrates all styles of performing art and brings different artists together from across the country.

Our area’s fringe festival kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The five-day festival plays out in 13 downtown venues.

For a schedule of events, details on the shows, including which ones are kid-friendly, click here!