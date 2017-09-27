Scranton Fringe Festival: Five-Day Performing Arts Event Kicks Off Wednesday

Posted 4:27 am, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26AM, September 27, 2017

A big performing arts festival launches Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Electric City. It all surrounds the third annual Scranton Fringe Festival.

A “Fringe Festival” celebrates all styles of performing art and brings different artists together from across the country.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the five-day event Wednesday morning.

Our area’s fringe festival kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The five-day festival plays out in 13 downtown venues.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of this performing arts festival in Lackawanna County.

For a schedule of events, details on the shows, including which ones are kid-friendly, click here!

