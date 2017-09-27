Riverside And Old Forge Gather Together Friday Night To Raise Awareness About Childhood Cancer

The Riverside Vikings and Old Forge Blue Devils football teams will meet on the field Friday night for a football game, but prior to the game and all week both schools and communities have been raising funds and awareness to fight childhood cancer. They will be selling balloons at the gate Friday night and will have a raffle and a 50/50.

