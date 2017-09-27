New Veterans Clinic to Open in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — A new VA clinic will be opening in Pottsville in 2018.

Work is well on its way an old factory on Laurel Boulevard in Pottsville. Soon, it will be the home the Schuylkill County Community Clinic.

“It’s going to be better than the one up the street because it’s going to be larger,” Army veteran Reginald Edwards said.

The community clinic is a VA facility run by a company contracted by the government. It will replace the veteran clinic’s already open in Pottsville and Frackville. The new facility will be about 9,000 square feet.

“It’s good,” Air Force veteran George Lord said. “Anything they can get over here in this area would be terrific.”

The clinic will house primary care services as well as mental health services and lab services. Veterans Newswatch 16 spoke with said they were excited to hear the news about the clinic because they believe there are not enough

places in the area for veterans health care. They are also happy about the new place because many of them have to travel about 35 miles to go to the VA hospital in Lebanon for care.

“It is very inconvenient because I have a lot of medical problems and I can’t drive,” Lord said. “My wife has to drive down to Lebanon and I go down sometimes three times a month. it takes a lot out of us.”

The new clinic in Pottsville is expected to open up in February.