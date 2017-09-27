Joe Meets ‘Little Go Joe’ Fans

ELMHURST TOWNSHIP — Some of WNEP’s biggest fans got to met their favorite morning meteorologist. Joe Snedeker paid a visit to St. Mary’s Villa in Elmhurst Township Wednesday morning.

“Oh, sure we wore our best clothes and everything,” Dolores Dubas said. Originally from Jessup, Dubas now lives at St. Mary’s Villa.

It was a visit staff and residents have been waiting for for 12 years; that is when the assisted living facility started “Little Go Joe.” Every year, when Joe Snedeker goes out for his “Go Joe” bike ride to raise money for St. Joseph’s Center, St. Mary’s Villa Activity Aid Tom Possinger goes on a smaller version of one. He calls himself “Little Joe,” and he calls the ride “Little Go Joe.”

Every year, when Joe Snedeker goes out for his “Go Joe” bike ride to raise money for St. Joseph’s Center, St. Mary’s Villa Activity Aid Tom Possinger goes on a smaller version of one. He calls himself “Little Joe,” and he calls the ride “Little Go Joe.”

“As soon as Joe announces his bike ride, all the residents are looking forward to watching him, where he’s going. They love when he does the local areas, especially when he goes through their hometowns,” Possinger explained.

Staff at St. Mary’s Villa started “Little Go Joe” for fun, but Possinger’s ride has raised over $10,000 since it started in 2005. Possinger also volunteers for St. Joseph’s Center and he’s even a little quirky like someone else we know.

“Great guy, he makes us laugh, he makes everyone laugh, it’s great,” Dubas said talking about Possinger.

Little Joe presented our Joe and St. Joseph’s Center with a check Wednesday morning for $1,100 from this year’s “little” ride.

“We want to continue to serve and be part of St. Joe’s and Joe Snedeker’s bike ride,” Possinger said.