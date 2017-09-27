× Guilty Verdict in Hit and Run of Park Ranger

SCRANTON — A jury convicted a man in the hit and run of a park ranger in Pike County.

A ranger tried to get Damari Roulhac, 26, of East Stroudsburg, to stop his vehicle at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on July 1, 2016.

Roulhac, who is from, instead accelerated and knocked the ranger to the ground.

Rangers caught up with Roulhac two days later when he showed up at the Pike County Courthouse for an unrelated DUI case.

The jury returned with a guilty verdict after approximately three hours of deliberation at the federal courthouse in Scranton.

Roulhac was charged with and convicted of one count of assaulting a law enforcement official and one count of fleeing from a law enforcement official.