A Day at the Fair with Sharla McBride

BLOOMSBURG -- My first stop at the Bloomsburg Fair was the games area, and I kicked things off with an easy one: a high striker.

Then it was on to balloon darts. Two out of three isn't bad! But you can't win them all.

There are some unique attractions at the fair, including a headless woman.

Soon, I was getting pretty hungry, and then I stumbled upon a smell I couldn't resist: the giant smoked turkey leg! Washing it down with an ice-cold lemonade made this lunch complete. For dessert, I had a May's walking ice cream sundae!

And of course, my trip to the fair wouldn't be complete without a ride on the Ferris Wheel.