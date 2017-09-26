WBS Penguins local players

Craig Skudalski and Patrick McGrath grew up in Luzerne County rooting for the Penguins and hoping to, one day, play for the local team. With the core of the AHL Penguins still practicing in Pittsburgh, the two young players can make an impact in camp.
