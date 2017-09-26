After back to back losses Wallenpaupack came up with a clutch 2-0 win over Scranton Prep. The Lady Buckhorns can win the Lackawanna League II Title, and Districts if they play like they did against the Classics.
Wallenpaupack girls soccer review
-
Scranton Prep vs Wallenpaupack girls soccer
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Team Opens Season With Kotula Title
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Claims Kotula Tournament Title
-
Wallenpaupack vs Whitehall baseball
-
Wallenpaupack Baseball Advances to State Semifinals
-
-
Wallenpaupack vs Upper Merion baseball
-
Lackawanna Soccer League Media Day
-
Selinsgrove Coach Cathy Keiser 600 wins
-
Jackman Memorial Golf
-
Hearing Next Week on Frein Manhunt
-
-
Teacher Accused of Sex Charges Involving Teenage Girls Sentenced
-
Wings at the Waterpark
-
Wallenpaupack vs Marple Newtown