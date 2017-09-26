Wallenpaupack girls soccer review

Posted 7:37 pm, September 26, 2017, by

After back to back losses Wallenpaupack came up with a clutch 2-0 win over Scranton Prep. The Lady Buckhorns can win the Lackawanna League II Title, and Districts if they play like they did against the Classics.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

