Schools to Dismiss Early Again Due Hot Weather

Posted 8:26 am, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25AM, September 26, 2017

For the second straight day, Scranton and Tunkhannock school districts are dismissing students early due to the heat.

For Scranton:

High schools and the intermediate schools let out at 11:15 a.m.
The elementary schools dismiss at 12 p.m.
The district says breakfast and lunch will still be served in Lackawanna County.
For Tunkhannock:

At 12 p.m., the outline buildings dismiss.
Roslund Elementary lets out at 12:30 p.m.
The high school and middle school dismiss at 1 p.m.

