Schools to Dismiss Early Again Due Hot Weather
For the second straight day, Scranton and Tunkhannock school districts are dismissing students early due to the heat.
For Scranton:
High schools and the intermediate schools let out at 11:15 a.m.
The elementary schools dismiss at 12 p.m.
The district says breakfast and lunch will still be served in Lackawanna County.
For Tunkhannock:
At 12 p.m., the outline buildings dismiss.
Roslund Elementary lets out at 12:30 p.m.
The high school and middle school dismiss at 1 p.m.