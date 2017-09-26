Schools to Dismiss Early Again Due Hot Weather

For the second straight day, Scranton and Tunkhannock school districts are dismissing students early due to the heat.

For Scranton:

High schools and the intermediate schools let out at 11:15 a.m.

The elementary schools dismiss at 12 p.m.

The district says breakfast and lunch will still be served in Lackawanna County.

For Tunkhannock:

At 12 p.m., the outline buildings dismiss.

Roslund Elementary lets out at 12:30 p.m.

The high school and middle school dismiss at 1 p.m.