Paulo Costanzo Joins New Season of ‘Designated Survivor’

The second season of ABC's hit show "Designated Survivor" premieres Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on WNEP-TV.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride sat down with one of the drama's new stars, Paulo Costanzo, who joins the show as a series regular this season as the new chief political adviser to the White House, Lyor Boone.

"He's a very strange, quirky, brilliant man who kind of shoots from the hip and is kind of off putting at times because he's extremely honest, but that's what the president reacts to and responds to. He likes that there's someone who's just not, there's no filter there. He's saying things exactly as he sees them," Costanzo said.

Viewers here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania have really taken to this show partly because of WNEP's involvement in the show.

Newswatch 16 anchors and reporters play the newscasters that are seen on TV on the show.

Again, you can catch the season two premiere of "Designated Survivor" Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on WNEP.