Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- A man from Monroe County will spend at least 15 months behind bars for contacting underage girls over the internet.

James Lamie, 60, of Tunkhannock Township was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to having child pornography and other charges.

Investigators say Lamie had graphic sexual conversations with young girls online between October 2016 and January 2017.