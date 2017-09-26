Groom Saves Drowning Boy During His Wedding Photo Shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Canada -- A Canadian man taking photos during a wedding shoot stepped in and rescued a little boy from drowning.

Clayton and Brittany Cook had just tied the knot the day before and were taking photos on Saturday on a park bridge in Cambridge when the groom noticed a boy in distress, according to CTV News.

Without a second thought, Clayton jumped into the water and saved the child.

“His face was underwater and he was fighting, like he was really fighting,” Clayton said. “Luckily, he was only a little guy…and I honestly just sort of hopped him up."

Two children told Clayton they pushed the boy into the pond while they were playing.

The wedding photographer, Darren Hatt, was able to capture photos of the rescue. He posted several of the photos on Facebook.

“It was a commendable thing that he did, and he sprung into action incredibly quick. Almost as soon as I realized what was going on, he had already saved the day,” Hatt said.

The photos show Clayton Cook in the nearly waist-high water pulling the boy onto dry land.

“That's Clay. That's Clay to me,” Brittany said. “It doesn’t even surprise me that that happened. It's something he would just instinctively do."

The couple is grateful the story had a happy ending.

“How different would everyone’s day have been if we weren’t in the right place at the right time?” Brittany said. “It was like fate almost. We were meant to be there.”