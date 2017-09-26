× Former NY Congressman Anthony Weiner Wants to Serve Sentence at Federal Prison in Schuylkill County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A federal prison in Schuylkill County could possibly be getting an infamous inmate: Anthony Weiner.

Yes, that Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman who got caught sending graphic photos and videos to an underage girl.

Weiner will spend 21 months in federal prison for sending graphic photos to and having obscene video chats with a 15-year-old girl, but it’s where the former candidate for mayor of New York City wants to spend his time behind bars that’s raising some eyebrows in Schuylkill County.

Weiner’s attorney told a federal judge in New York City that his client would prefer to serve his time at the federal prison near Minersville.

“I really don’t know what to say on that one. That’s just a mess,” said John Schumann.

“Why us? I don’t know what else to say. Why us?” said Lydia Laughlin.

According to the request made by Weiner’s attorney, Weiner wants visitation with his young son while he’s locked up. A prison in New York where he could go is a maximum-security facility. Weiner would prefer to stay at FCI Schuylkill, which has both a medium and minimum-security camp.

“I always heard that that was a country club up there, so I know it’s a minimum security, and they jokingly call it a country club, so maybe he’s looking for an easy stay,” said Bob Laughlin.

On its website, the facility lists several sports, games, and other activities for inmates, including music programs and arts and crafts. Inmates are served continental breakfasts daily with an extra brunch on weekends.

“I mean, yeah he’s going to be locked up, but he probably has the easiest place, the easiest sentencing, the nicest prison to go to with the most relaxed rules,” said Laughlin.

The judge did not rule on what facility Weiner would go to, only saying he has to report to the Bureau of Prisons before 2 p.m. on November 6.

The Bureau of Prisons says we will only know where Weiner is being held after he is admitted into the system.