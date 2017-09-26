Families Reach Settlement with Cabot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP -- Two families who had their legal victory against Cabot Oil & Gas thrown out by a judge have now reached a settlement with the company.

Lawyers for the Ely and Hubert families would not release the specifics of the settlement, but said the families are "happy and relieved to have these past litigated matters behind them."

They were among 15 families to sue Cabot in 2009 saying their water in Dimock was contaminated by fracking. The other families settled before the case went to trial.

Last year, a jury awarded the Elys and Huberts $4.2 million at trial, but a judge said that verdict was unjustified and threw it out.