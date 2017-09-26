Companion Animal Hospital of Tamaqua Expanding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA -- The Companion Animal Hospital of Tamaqua is doubling in size.

The veterinarian office will be moving from its location on West Rowe Street in Tamaqua to a new building on Center Street.

The new building used to be the borough's rec center.

The animal hospital has been around for 15 years. The veterinarian who runs it says that they've outgrown their current space and want to be able to help more animals.

"We just totally outgrew where we are now. We're stepping over each other, and I just don't think it reflects the quality of care we provide, so we just really expanded and made a much better facility," said Dr. Kathryn Kropp.

The new office will open on Monday.