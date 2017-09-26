Collecting Coins to Combat Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- Some elementary schools in Wyoming County are holding a cancer benefit this week to raise money for childhood cancer.

Elementary schools in the Tunkhannock Area School District are partnering with Cookies for Kids' Cancer to raise money for childhood cancer.

Roslund Elementary has seen some of its own students battle the disease so this week especially hits home.

Elementary schools in the Tunkhannock Area School District, including Roslund, are holding a coin collection this week to raise money for childhood cancer. All of the money collected will be matched by the consumer product company OXO.

"It's a big deal to all of us," said first-grade teacher Kammy Puza. "Cancer reaches everywhere. It has no boundaries. We all know someone. We've all been touched by it and we all need this."

"Our students are really excited," said second-grade teacher Ashley Napoli. "They're bringing in their coins every day. They're excited to see how much they're filling their cups up and it's just really fun for them. It's exciting."

Aside from raising money for childhood cancer, the teachers are also using this coin drive as a teaching lesson: to educate the young students about the value of each coin.

"We can spread them out on the table and they can pile them up. They can classify the coins and count them up," explained special education teacher Sarah Scoble. "We can kind of compete with the other schools to see who brought in more money and it's really just been a lot of fun for the kids."

This coin drive hits home for some in Wyoming County. Kara Cook, who attended Roslund Elementary, passed away on Sunday at the age of 11 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Her former teachers are glad the money is going to such a good cause.

"We've had students in the past who have battled cancer and it's very close to our hearts and it's very good for us to keep putting it towards a good cause," Puza said.

"I think it's wonderful. I think it's great to show the kids that we always have to be thinking of others and caring about others and what they can do to help. We've had situations where it's really hit close to home for the kids and they're really excited about it," said Scoble.

The coin collection will wrap up on Friday. Staff and students will be asked to wear gold to honor the brave and courageous battle that young cancer patients have had to go through.