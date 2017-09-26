Bus Driver Narrowly Misses Kids on Sidewalk After Being Hit by Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Conn. - Dashcam video shows how some school children narrowly avoided being hit by a bus after a car crash in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday.

A Honda Prelude crossed the center line and hit the CT Transit bus on Pleasant Street in Hartford. Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

The Honda sedan is seen drifting over the center line, crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic and hitting the bus before spiraling out of control.

After the car hit the bus, the bus swerved to the right towards a large group of children walking on the nearby sidewalk.

The bus driver was able to regain control of the bus and avoid hitting the kids as he brought the bus to a stop.

Police are checking to see if the driver of the Honda was distracted at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed. Police are examining the video from the bus and other surveillance cameras posted around the area.