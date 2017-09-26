Back-to-School Celebration for Reach Cyber Charter School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP -- Some students ditched their backpacks for drones and other technology in Luzerne County.

Reach Cyber Charter School invited its students and their families to Penn State Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon for its inaugural back to school celebration.

The gathering featured plenty of hands-on activities involving drones, magnets, solar technology, and more. It was all designed to help students develop their skills.

Officials say in addition to learning, the event provided an opportunity for students to meet their teachers and peers, in person, for the first time.

Organizers say the cyber school plans to continue holding this back-to-school event in the coming years.

More than 1,800 students throughout Pennsylvania are enrolled in Reach Cyber Charter School.