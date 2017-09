Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- Two animals that appear to have been abandoned have been removed from a home in Monroe County.

The SPCA got a search warrant Monday for a property along Lewis Crown Drive near Tobyhanna and found a dog in a shed and a rabbit inside a house.

Officials believe the people who lived there moved out a few weeks ago.

The SPCA did not release the condition of the animals.

At this point, it's not clear if any charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.