Too Hot For Football?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON TOWNSHIP---With temperatures soaring in the 90’s Monday afternoon, the junior varsity football team from Lakeland played at Lackawanna Trail near Factoryville.

"Upwards of 90 I'm sure and the bleachers reflect it nicely also, so that makes it even nicer. Up, up, up! Joe Snedeker said something about it snowing today, did you hear that?" said Jerry Snyder of Greenfield Township.

Fans looked for any sliver of shade or huddled under umbrellas, broiling on the bleachers.

"It's very hot and sticky, it's not fun. We're baking over here,” said Theresa Snyder of Greenfield Township.

"Thank goodness we have air conditioning at home,” said Josephine Snyder of Greenfield Township.

On the field, dripping with sweat, players took frequent water breaks.

The referees gave them extra time to rest, too.

David Naniewicz watched this game, but he plays football himself and had a sweltering game over the weekend.

"With the helmets and your pads, it just makes it really like sweaty and hot,” said the fourth grader from Scott Township.

The football coaches say the heat may be hard to bear, but said the players are trained for it.

"We prepare for this type of weather starting back in July with conditioning,” said Lakeland junior varsity football coach Frank Rapoch.

The fans say the players may be ok, but the only kind of conditioning they want is air conditioning.

"The heat is coming right out of my body I'm old, ya know?” laughed Rich Naniewicz of Scott Township.