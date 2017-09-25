Students Enjoy Outdoor Learning Experience

LOCUST LAKE STATE PARK — Instead of spending the day in a classroom, a group of Tamaqua Elementary School students got to learn outside at Locust Lake State Park on Monday.

“You just learn a lot with your friends and outside is just really interesting what you get to learn about,” fifth grader Cadi Fannock said.

More than a 100 fifth graders participated.

“Somethings we can’t cover in our curriculum, but it’s a lot of just getting out, walking around, exercise, which is a great part of this and finding nature in Pennsylvania,” fifth grade teacher Dylan Peters said.

The outdoor lessons are getting the students interested in studying science and the outdoors when they grow up. The students were able to get up close and personal with the wildlife. They even got to hold a snake.

“I learned a lot about the outdoors and nature and all the creatures everywhere,” Fannock said.

This is the fifth year the school district has held its “Outdoor Learning Days.”