Selinsgrove Coach Cathy Keiser 600 wins

Earlier this month, Selinsgrove girls soccer Coach Cathy Keiser recorded her 600th career win. Keiser says the wins and Titles are nice, but the lessons are the reason to be coaching in her 34th season.
