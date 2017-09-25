Police Investigating Brutal Animal Attack in Poconos

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

STROUD TOWNSHIP — Police say a brutal animal attack happened in the Poconos Friday afternoon.

Authorities say three teenage boys threw a small dog at a pit bull that was chained to a tree along Pocahontas Road in Stroud Township.

The terrier mix was brought to A.W.S.O.M Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg but did not survive.

“This was an extremely violent attack. It looked like his mid-side was completely ripped open. His intestines and pancreas was hanging out. It kind of looked like a shark attack. He had huge bite marks from the canines of the pit bull’s teeth deep into him. He was ripped up really bad,” said Rich Homar, A.W.S.O.M. director.

According to Stroud Area Regional Police, a witness saw the boys throw the small tan terrier to the black and brown pit bull.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the witness over the phone. For his safety, he did not want to be identified, but he said he rushed the dog to the shelter as fast as he could.

“The witness said that he pulled over immediately and yelled at the boys, and they ran into the woods. At the time, little “Peace” is what we are calling him, was being attacked by this larger dog. The witness jumped out of his car, grabbed a stick, and tried to beat the pit bull off of little “Peace,” said Homar.

According to police, the three teenage boys were seen running down Pocahontas Road headed towards Blue Mountain Lake Estates. Now, they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Peace” was not wearing any tags, only a flea collar.

No one has come forward to claim him, but directors are actively looking for more information.

“This is absolutely–it burns me up to the core. I am hoping–I think these boys live in the area–someone has seen these kids before or seen the dog walked before, and I am hoping we can get some type of tip,” said Homar.

Anyone with information on the three teenage boys, the black and brown pit bull, or anyone missing a tan terrier mix dog is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police or directors at A.W.S.O.M. at 570-421-3647.

Officials say all calls will remain confidential.