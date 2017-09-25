One Suspect Arrested, One Being Sought in Armed Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN DAM -- Police have arrested one man and are looking for another after an armed robbery and chase, through Snyder County.

Shamokin Dam Police tell us the crooks held up Sterner's Coin Shop around 3:30 this afternoon, then duct-taped and pistol-whipped the elderly store owner.

The men then led troopers on a chase through the Liverpool area, which ended with a crash.

Police arrested Michael Rodenizer of Beaver Springs.

The other suspect is still on the run.