LUZERNE COUNTY -- 77-year-old George Fedor admitted stealing $41,000 from the Jeddo Stars Athletic Association near Freeland.

He was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to do maintenance work for the club.

Fedor said in court that he stole the money to feed a gambling problem.

The club's president asked for no jail time since Fedor has already paid back some of the stolen money.