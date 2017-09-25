Good Morning PA – Dearly Departed Players

Posted 7:31 am, September 25, 2017, by

The Dearly Departed Players host the Dunmore Cemetery Tour at 2p.m. on October 1st and 8th, 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s