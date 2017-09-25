Family Hurt in Horse and Buggy Crash in Lycoming County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP -- No arrests have made yet in a hit and run that hurt an Amish family in Lycoming County. State police say they do have a person of interest.
According to troopers, seven people were hurt when a pickup slammed into a horse and buggy Sunday night along Route 54 in Clinton Township, near Montgomery.
Two adults and five children were in the buggy. The youngest child was less than a year old.
Two victims were flown to the hospital.
The horse is expected to survive.
41.186075 -76.887165