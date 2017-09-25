Arrest Made in Horse and Buggy Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON TOWNSHIP -- An Amish family in Lycoming County is recovering after being thrown from their horse and buggy on Sunday. The alleged drunk driver that hit the buggy and then took off is now in jail.

According to friends, the Amish family in the wreck lives about four miles away from where the crash happened along Route 54.

Neighbor Wanda LaForme heard when the pickup truck collided with the horse and buggy outside her house near Montgomery.

"I thought when I heard the kids screaming and crying I thought it was the people that got hit which it was," she said.

State police say an Amish family of seven was headed home when a black pickup truck smashed into the back of their buggy. Five children under 13 years old and their mother were taken to the hospital. Their horse was injured as well.

Police said the driver of the pickup, Christopher Cranmer, 37, took off. He's now been arraigned on over a dozen charges.

"The most serious charge is a felony two. It was six counts, one for each of the victims that was injured, aggravated assault while driving under the influence," said Tpr. Angela Bieber Pennsylvania State Police.

State police say Cranmer was drunk and driving over the speed limit without a license when he hit the buggy. Instead of pulling over, he drove home and hid in his house.

According to court papers, Cranmer tried blaming the crash on a woman who tells police she was asleep in the passenger seat when the crash happened.

Cranmer is in jail on $200,000 bail.

State police tell us some of the family have serious injuries but are expected to recover.